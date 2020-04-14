Claudio Pizarro open to Bayern Munich return after retirement

Claudio Pizarro says he is interested in a job offer from Bayern Munich as he plots his first moves for his post-playing career.

The Werder Bremen striker, 41, is in his final season as a player after spending 24 years playing at the highest level in Germany, England and his native Peru.

Pizarro enjoyed two hugely successful spells with Bayern, winning 16 trophies in total from 2001-07 and 2012-15, including six Bundesliga titles and the treble in 2012-13.

ALSO READ|The decade in football: The birth of Indian Super League

The former Chelsea man is now interested in a return to the Allianz Arena once the season, which has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, comes to an end.

"Bayern would like it to happen and I have told them I'm interested," he told Bremen's website. "But for now, I still have a job to do here and I will make a decision when it's all over."

There are plans to restart the Bundesliga next month, with clubs now allowed to hold fitness sessions with small groups of players at their training grounds as long as they abide by social distancing measures.

ALSO READ| ISL: Raynier Fernandes extends contract with Mumbai City until 2023

Pizarro hopes the return of top-flight football might serve as a useful distraction for fans in Germany, even if the games must be held behind closed doors.

"It's not easy training alone all the time," he said. "It's different to being on the pitch. Now we've been able to train in small groups with the ball for a week, which is very important for us.

"I believe we will play again. There are definitely a few things that need to be sorted out, but perhaps a little distraction will be good for people.

ALSO READ| Remaining I-League matches set to be cancelled, decision likely by Thursday

"We need to do our job and try to win the games. Even if the fans can't be there and we have to be without their support. Health is the most important thing.

"I'm fully focused on the situation with Werder and the league. We want to stay up. For us, it is important to stay fit and be well prepared for whenever the next game takes place."

Werder were 17th after 24 matches, eight points adrift of guaranteed safety, when the Bundesliga was suspended.