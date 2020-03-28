Football Football WATCH: I.M. Vijayan plays football indoors during coronavirus lockdown In a video shared on Instagram, Indian football legend I.M. Vijayan was seen playing football indoors with his son, Aromal. Team Sportstar 28 March, 2020 13:05 IST The 50-year-old former Indian captain is enjoying the rare break from his official duties. - Prashant Nakwe Team Sportstar 28 March, 2020 13:05 IST If not for the coronavirus- enforced lockdown, I. M. Vijayan would have been busy with the sevens football tournaments in and around Malabar. The outbreak of COVID-19 has put a hold on the sevens season. The 50-year-old former Indian captain is enjoying the rare break from his official duties (he is a Circle Inspector with Kerala Police) by spending more time at home with his family in Thrissur. View this post on Instagram ! A post shared by kerala kalikkalam (@kerala_kalikkalam_) on Mar 27, 2020 at 1:38am PDT A nearly one and half minute video of Vijayan kicking the ball around at home with his elder son Aromal is trending in the social media. The two are seen tapping the ball past two water canisters which form the goal post. Vijayan could be heard arguing with his son about the scores (Aromal is leading 5-3). In between, Vijayan is seen talking to his granddaughter Devu. Vijayan's son Aromal is a football video anaylst and is currently doing choreography for a film which has football as its main theme. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos