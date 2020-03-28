WATCH: I.M. Vijayan plays football indoors during coronavirus lockdown

If not for the coronavirus- enforced lockdown, I. M. Vijayan would have been busy with the sevens football tournaments in and around Malabar. The outbreak of COVID-19 has put a hold on the sevens season.

The 50-year-old former Indian captain is enjoying the rare break from his official duties (he is a Circle Inspector with Kerala Police) by spending more time at home with his family in Thrissur.

A nearly one and half minute video of Vijayan kicking the ball around at home with his elder son Aromal is trending in the social media. The two are seen tapping the ball past two water canisters which form the goal post.

Vijayan could be heard arguing with his son about the scores (Aromal is leading 5-3). In between, Vijayan is seen talking to his granddaughter Devu.

Vijayan's son Aromal is a football video anaylst and is currently doing choreography for a film which has football as its main theme.