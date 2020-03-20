WATCH: What are Manchester City players doing during Premier League's shutdown?

The shutdown of the Premier League was extended till April 30 on Thursday in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to it, EFL, Women's Super League and Women's Championship were also halted indefinitely.

In order to combat COVID-19, people across the world are pracitising self-isolation. Players of the Premier League too are staying indoors, while focusing on their fitness and training.

Manchester City players Nicolas Otamendi and Gabriel Jesus were seen practising in the backyard while teammate Kyle Walker preferred a jog on the streets. Custodian Ederson, too, trained indoors, rehearsing his goalkeeping duties.

David Silva was accompanied by his young son as he too trained indoors.

Manchester City women's squad player Janine Beckie opted for a medicine ball workout "while the pizzas cook", as her Instagram story said.

And, like many other footballers, Cancelo too took part in the #Toiletrollchallenge, showing off his keepy-uppy skills.