COVID-19: Scottish season called off, Celtic to be declared champion

The Scottish Championship, League One and League Two seasons are over after a controversial resolution to call the divisions as they stand was finally passed on Wednesday.

The Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) needed 75 percent support from clubs across the top four divisions for the resolution to progress.

Championship side Dundee had the fate of the season in its hands after failing to submit its vote by the requested deadline on Friday.

However, by finally approving the plan, it paved the way for city rival Dundee United to be promoted to the Premiership, along with Raith Rovers from League One and Cove Rangers from League Two.

Under the plans, Partick Thistle and Stranraer will be relegated from League One and League Two respectively.

The resolution also allows the SPFL board to call the Premiership as it stands if it determines the remaining games cannot be played.

That would see Celtic crowned champion for a record-equalling ninth consecutive season and Hearts relegated.

Football in Scotland has been suspended until at least June 10 due to the coronavirus crisis.

However, the plan has been highly controversial and met with stiff resistence from Celtic's rival Rangers and those clubs that face relegation.

Rangers called for SPFL Chief Executive Neil Doncaster to be suspended on Saturday after what it described as “serious questions concerning the corporate governance of the SPFL.”

“Whilst more than 80 percent of clubs agreed with the directors' written resolution, it's clear that others were strongly opposed,” said SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan.

“There has been talk of voiding the season, making emergency loans and so on, but what has been agreed today is not just the best way forward, it was the only realistic way forward and I now call on all 42 clubs to move forward in a constructive and positive way.”

The SPFL claimed ending the season was the only way prize money due to cash-stricken clubs could be released, although that has been contested by Rangers and Partick Thistle.

However, those clubs facing relegation could still be saved by further talks that will now take place over league reconstruction.

A popular proposal among clubs and fans would see two teams promoted to the top four leagues and no side relegated.

“The SPFL board has also committed to consult on possible league restructuring in time for season 2020/21 around an expanded Premiership model,” the SPFL added in a statement.