Al Nassr vs Al Fateh: When, where to watch the Cristiano Ronaldo play, live streaming info

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, will hope to revive his career at Al Nassr, which recently saw with a bitter divorce with Manchester United.

Team Sportstar
03 February, 2023 10:22 IST
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo in action with Al Ittihad’s Hamdan Al Shammari.

Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo in action with Al Ittihad’s Hamdan Al Shammari. | Photo Credit: Ahmed Yosri/REUTERS

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr will look to bounce back from the 3-1 defeat it received at the hands of Al Ittihad in its last game, in its next league clash against Al-Fateh at the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium on Friday.

After starring with a brace in the exhibition game against PSG, Ronaldo failed to inspire his side over Al Ittihad, resulted in elimination from the Saudi Arabian Super Cup.

Al Fateh, which is the sixth in the table will be looking to put up a good fight against the Portuguese legend-led side.

Al Nassr has an advantage in terms of head-to-head battles, having won 15 of the 26 games between the two sides.

Where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Al Nassr?
Unfortunately, the Al Nassr vs Al Fateh match, set to feature Cristiano Ronaldo as captain, will neither be telecast live nor will it be live streamed in India.
What time does the match between Al Nassr vs Al Fateh begin?
The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Fateh will begin at  8:30 PM IST.
Where is the match between Al Nassr vs Al Fateh happening?
The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Fateh will be played at Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium.

