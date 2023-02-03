Al Nassr vs Al Fateh: When, where to watch the Cristiano Ronaldo play, live streaming info

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr will look to bounce back from the 3-1 defeat it received at the hands of Al Ittihad in its last game, in its next league clash against Al-Fateh at the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium on Friday.

After starring with a brace in the exhibition game against PSG, Ronaldo failed to inspire his side over Al Ittihad, resulted in elimination from the Saudi Arabian Super Cup.

Al Fateh, which is the sixth in the table will be looking to put up a good fight against the Portuguese legend-led side.

Al Nassr has an advantage in terms of head-to-head battles, having won 15 of the 26 games between the two sides.