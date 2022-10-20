Premier League: Ronaldo dropped from Manchester United squad for Chelsea clash

Cristiano Ronaldo has been dropped from Manchester United's squad for Saturday's clash with Chelsea after his tantrum against Tottenham Hotspur.

Ronaldo stormed down the Old Trafford tunnel with several minutes remaining in United's 2-0 win over Tottenham on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old star reportedly told United manager Erik ten Hag that he did not want to come on as a late substitute.

"Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday's Premier League game against Chelsea. The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture," a United statement said on Thursday.