Football

Premier League: Ronaldo dropped from Manchester United squad for Chelsea clash

Ronaldo stormed down the Old Trafford tunnel with several minutes remaining in Manchester United's 2-0 win over Tottenham on Wednesday.

AFP
London 20 October, 2022 22:51 IST
London 20 October, 2022 22:51 IST
FILE PHOTO: Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the warm-up prior to the English Premier League against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in Manchester on October 19, 2022. 

FILE PHOTO: Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the warm-up prior to the English Premier League against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in Manchester on October 19, 2022.  | Photo Credit: AFP

Ronaldo stormed down the Old Trafford tunnel with several minutes remaining in Manchester United's 2-0 win over Tottenham on Wednesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been dropped from Manchester United's squad for Saturday's clash with Chelsea after his tantrum against Tottenham Hotspur.

Ronaldo stormed down the Old Trafford tunnel with several minutes remaining in United's 2-0 win over Tottenham on Wednesday.

Also Read
Schmeichel disappointed by Ronaldo’s walk off

The 37-year-old star reportedly told United manager Erik ten Hag that he did not want to come on as a late substitute.

"Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday's Premier League game against Chelsea. The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture," a United statement said on Thursday.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Watch: Benzema, Putellas win Ballon d’Or, Mane wins Socrates award

WATCH: FIFA U17 WWC - USA hammers India 8-0 in record-breaking opening win

Discipline, encouragement pushes U-17 forward Thanglalsoun Gangte ahead

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us