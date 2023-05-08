Ronaldo fails to score in Al Nassr 1-1 draw against Al Khaleej

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score as Al Nassr was held to a 1-1 draw by Al Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League on Monday at the KSU Stadium in Riyadh.

The away team got off to a flying start, scoring in the fourth minute to put Nassr behind. Khaleej took the lead with a header from Fabio Martins.

Nassr, on the other hand, responded quickly and equalised with a goal from Alvaro Gonzalez in the 17th minute.

AS IT HAPPENED: AL NASSR VS AL KHALEEJ SAUDI PRO LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS

However, what followed was the lacklustre performance by the Ronaldo-led Nassr.

The home team’s poor performance, which failed to capitalise on a missed opportunity, led to a slump against the 14th-ranked relegation-haunted team.

This draw denied Nassr a top spot which could have jumped to first place had it registered a win as table-topper Al Ittihad also lost its last game.

Nassr remains in the second position with 57 points in 26 games, two points less than Ittihad, which now also has an extra game in hand.