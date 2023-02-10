Cristiano Ronaldo scores four goals as Al Nassr wins 4-0 against Al Wehda

Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals and hit his 61st career hattrick on Thursday during Al Nassr’s Saudi Pro League game against Al Wehda.

Ronaldo started the proceeding with a left-footed strike in the 21st minute. This took him to a tally of 500 career league goals. He added a second five minutes from half-time to send his side 2-0 in the lead at the break.

The 38-year-old added two more in the second half - a penalty and a rebound of a save - to end the match with four goals. With this performance, Ronaldo took his goals tally to five in the league adding to the late equaliser he scored against Al Fateh last week.

This was the ninth time Ronaldo hit four goals in one match. His last four-goal performance came in 2019 against Lithuania in the European World Cup qualifers.

Ronaldo’s exploits saw Al Nassr seal the contest 4-0 and move to the first place in the Saudi Pro League.