Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly breaks coronavirus rules on two-day break

Cristiano Ronaldo could be in trouble after apparently breaking coronavirus restrictions on a two-day trip to the mountains.

Reuters 28 January, 2021 20:43 IST

The Juventus star and his partner Georgina Rodriguez spent Tuesday and Wednesday in Courmayeur in the Valle D'Aosta region in northwest Italy.

Video of them on a snowmobile was posted on social media and then removed.

Ronaldo lives in the nearby region of Piedmont and current coronavirus rules prohibit travel between regions unless in specific cases, such as going to your second house.

Police are reportedly looking into the matter.

If Ronaldo is proven to have made the trip, the likeliest outcome is a fine.

There are some exceptions to the rule, including travelling to a second home or for work reasons.