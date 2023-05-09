Football

How has Ronaldo fared at Al Nassr after transfer in January

Ronaldo’s debut season at Al Nassr does not seem to be going his way after he made the move to Saudi Pro League in January.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 09 May, 2023 16:21 IST
CHENNAI 09 May, 2023 16:21 IST
Al Nassr’s Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al Nassr’s Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: FAYEZ NURELDINE

Ronaldo’s debut season at Al Nassr does not seem to be going his way after he made the move to Saudi Pro League in January.

Following his departure from Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo made a surprising move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr FC. This became the topic of conversation among football fans across the globe.

Ronaldo’s entry into an Asian league, which isn’t considered to be among the world’s elite, has received a much-needed spotlight, bringing Saudi football to the forefront.

The Portuguese made his debut in the Saudi Pro League in January, 2023. Even though Ronaldo did not score a goal, his team managed to triumph 1-0 against Ettifaq FC, strengthening its hold at the top of the table.

However, a few matches later, fortunes slightly dipped for Al Nassr as the team dropped to the second position behind Al-Ittihad, following a loss against its title rivals.

Also Read
Ronaldo fails to score in Al Nassr 1-1 draw against Al Khaleej

Ronaldo’s debut season in the Saudi team does not seem to be going his way. The 39-year-old has managed to get on the scoresheet in only six of the 13 games, including four in one game against Al Wehda FC, in the Pro League.

With four matches left in the league, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will be desperate to turn things around for Al Nassr, which trails Al-Ittihad by five points, and win a league title in the first time of asking.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Sam Allardyce speaks after getting appointed as Leeds United interim manager

Napoli’s Serie A triumph a node to Italy’s football renaissance

Where football and politics mix: Chile’s ‘Palestino’ football club

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us