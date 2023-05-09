How has Ronaldo fared at Al Nassr after transfer in January

Following his departure from Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo made a surprising move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr FC. This became the topic of conversation among football fans across the globe.

Ronaldo’s entry into an Asian league, which isn’t considered to be among the world’s elite, has received a much-needed spotlight, bringing Saudi football to the forefront.

The Portuguese made his debut in the Saudi Pro League in January, 2023. Even though Ronaldo did not score a goal, his team managed to triumph 1-0 against Ettifaq FC, strengthening its hold at the top of the table.

However, a few matches later, fortunes slightly dipped for Al Nassr as the team dropped to the second position behind Al-Ittihad, following a loss against its title rivals.

Ronaldo’s debut season in the Saudi team does not seem to be going his way. The 39-year-old has managed to get on the scoresheet in only six of the 13 games, including four in one game against Al Wehda FC, in the Pro League.

With four matches left in the league, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will be desperate to turn things around for Al Nassr, which trails Al-Ittihad by five points, and win a league title in the first time of asking.