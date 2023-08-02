MagazineBuy Print

Brazil’s Dani Alves indicted for sexual assault after months in Spanish jail

A Spanish judge on Wednesday formally indicted former Barcelona and Brazil defender Dani Alves for sexual assault.

Published : Aug 02, 2023 17:43 IST , BARCELONA - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Cristobal Martell, the lawyer of Brazilian defender Dani Alves, leaves the Ciutat de la Justicia courthouse in Barcelona.
Cristobal Martell, the lawyer of Brazilian defender Dani Alves, leaves the Ciutat de la Justicia courthouse in Barcelona. | Photo Credit: AFP
A Spanish judge on Wednesday formally indicted former Barcelona and Brazil defender Dani Alves, who has been jailed on remand for over six months for alleged sexual assault of a woman in a Barcelona nightclub in December.

The judge handling the investigation said she had found evidence of wrongdoing by the 40-year-old player, who claims he had consensual sex with his accuser. He was arrested on Jan. 20 and has been held in a prison outside Barcelona without bail.

In Spain, a claim of rape is investigated under the general accusation of sexual assault and convictions can lead to prison sentences of between four and 15 years.

