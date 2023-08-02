MagazineBuy Print

Women’s World Cup 2023: Sweden beats Argentina, sets up showdown with USA

Neither side looked close to scoring for much of the match until Blomqvist broke the deadlock with a headed goal at the 66th-minute mark to help the blue and yellow finish 3-0 and win Group G.

Published : Aug 02, 2023 15:13 IST , HAMILTON - 2 MINS READ

AP
Rebecka Blomqvist celebrates after scoring Sweeden's first goal against Argentina during the 2023 Women's World Cup in Hamilton.
Rebecka Blomqvist celebrates after scoring Sweeden’s first goal against Argentina during the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Hamilton. | Photo Credit: AP
Rebecka Blomqvist celebrates after scoring Sweeden’s first goal against Argentina during the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Hamilton. | Photo Credit: AP

Rebecka Blomqvist’s second-half goal lifted Sweden to a 2-0 win over Argentina on Wednesday to advance the Blagult to a round-of-16 showdown with the United States in the Women’s World Cup.

Argentina was eliminated from the tournament.

Neither side looked close to scoring for much of the match until Blomqvist broke the deadlock with a headed goal at the 66th-minute mark to help the blue and yellow finish 3-0 and win Group G.

Sweden, which rested nine starters to open the match, threatened at times in the first half. A combination of disjointed play and fouls prevented Sweden from taking early control of the game.

FIFA Women’s World Cup: South Africa beats Italy to qualify for last 16 for first time

Playing at times in a pelting rain, Argentina did not create a real chance in open play, and suffered a blow when veteran Florencia Bonsegundo was stretchered off in tears after a late tackle by Blomqvist in the 41st minute.

Late in the match, Gabriela Chavez committed a foul while defending a corner kick. Elin Rubensson converted the penalty kick in stoppage time to seal the victory for Sweden.

Swedish captain Caroline Seeger made her 20th Women’s World Cup appearance Wednesday to equal Hedvig Lindahl’s tournament record for Sweden.

Over 17,900 spectators packed Waikato Stadium, which holds just 18,009. The crowd was full of Argentina supporters who sang and chanted for all 90 minutes, plus stoppage time, on a brisk night in Hamilton.

Key Moments

Stout defense was on full display for over an hour, but Blomqvist managed to push the blue and yellow over the line against Argentina.

Sofia Jakobsson picked out the head of Blomqvist perfectly on a cross from just outside the 18-yard box for the decisive goal.

Why it Matters

The clash between the United States, the two-time reigning World Cup champions, and third-ranked Sweden will be their seventh meeting and tie the record for the most-played matchup in Women’s World Cup history.

Argentina’s run ended in the group stage just as it had in its three previous appearances, in 2019, 2007 and 2003. La Albiceleste are still without a tournament win.

What’s Next

Sweden travels to Melbourne on Sunday for the U.S. match. Argentina is knocked out of the Women’s World Cup.

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
