MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Former China football coach Li Tie charged with corruption

A string of Chinese football officials have fallen under investigation since November for “serious violations of the law”, including football association chief Chen Xuyuan.

Published : Aug 02, 2023 16:05 IST , Beijing - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Chinese team coach Li Tie during the EAFF E-1 Football Championship match between South Korea and China at Busan Asiad Main Stadium.
FILE PHOTO: Chinese team coach Li Tie during the EAFF E-1 Football Championship match between South Korea and China at Busan Asiad Main Stadium. | Photo Credit: CHUNG SUNG-JUN/ Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Chinese team coach Li Tie during the EAFF E-1 Football Championship match between South Korea and China at Busan Asiad Main Stadium. | Photo Credit: CHUNG SUNG-JUN/ Getty Images

Former China football coach Li Tie has been charged with corruption offences, the country’s top public prosecutor said Wednesday, as the government cracks down on graft in the sports sector.

A string of Chinese football officials have fallen under investigation since November for “serious violations of the law”, including football association chief Chen Xuyuan.

Wednesday’s announcement about Li, one of China’s most recognisable footballers, comes months after authorities said they had launched a legal investigation into the onetime Premier League star.

ALSO READ: Dembele to leave Barca after PSG offer, confirms Xavi

Li “has been suspected of accepting and offering bribes... (including) both to and from non-state employees”, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate said in a statement.

A local procuratorate office in central China’s Hubei province has “filed a public prosecution (against Li) in accordance with the law”, the statement said.

The 46-year-old played for Premier League side Everton between 2002 and 2006, and made more than 90 appearances for his country.

He took charge as the national team’s head coach in 2020 but stepped down during a failed qualifying campaign for last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is a self-proclaimed football fan who has said he hopes to see his country host and even win the World Cup one day.

But his signature anti-graft drive has swept through the national game in recent months, battering an industry already struggling under financial woes and the lingering impact of Beijing’s now-abandoned zero-Covid policy.

Related stories

Related Topics

China /

International /

Everton

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former China football coach Li Tie charged with corruption
    AFP
  2. ISL: Punjab FC to join league as 12th team after fulfilling criteria
    PTI
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup: South Africa beats Italy to qualify for last 16 for first time
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s World Cup 2023: Sweden beats Argentina, sets up showdown with USA
    AP
  5. First Formula E race had positive impact on Hyderabad’s economy
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. Former China football coach Li Tie charged with corruption
    AFP
  2. England still ‘massively up for’ Ashes finale - Crawley
    Reuters
  3. Brazil 2-4 Senegal Highlights: Mane scores two as Senegal stuns lacklustre Brazil
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFPro releases report on disparities in Women’s World Cup qualifying
    AP
  5. South Korea held by El Salvador after conceding late goal
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former China football coach Li Tie charged with corruption
    AFP
  2. ISL: Punjab FC to join league as 12th team after fulfilling criteria
    PTI
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup: South Africa beats Italy to qualify for last 16 for first time
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s World Cup 2023: Sweden beats Argentina, sets up showdown with USA
    AP
  5. First Formula E race had positive impact on Hyderabad’s economy
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment