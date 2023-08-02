MLS: Inter Miami signs Argentine defender Tomas Aviles

Inter Miami CF announced on Wednesday that it has signed Argentine defender Tomás Avilés to a contract running through the 2026 Major League Soccer (MLS) season with options for 2027 and 2028. The centre-back joins the Club from Argentine side Racing Club as part of MLS’ U-22 initiative.

Avilés, who will occupy an international roster slot, joins the Club pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

Oficial✍🇦🇷 Bienvenido, Toto!



“We’re very happy to sign Tomás, a prospect we feel has a very bright future ahead,” said Chris Henderson, Chief Football Officer and Sporting Director. “Tomás is a talented young player who will help us bolster our backline.”

“This is an exciting opportunity for me, and I can’t wait to represent Inter Miami,” said Avilés. “I will give everything for this Club and do what I can to help us meet our objectives.”

Avilés, 19, made his professional debut with Racing Club in February 2022 and has gone on to make 20 total appearances for the team, including four in the prestigious South American continental tournament, Copa Libertadores.

The Río Gallegos, Argentina native has featured for both Chile and Argentina at the youth international levels. Notably, he started two matches for the Argentine U-20 team at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup and three matches for Chile’s U-20s at the 2023 CONMEBOL U-20 South American Championship.