MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

GetImageContent.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Dembele to leave Barca after PSG offer, confirms Xavi

Dembele, 26, was left on the bench on Tuesday as Barcelona wrapped up its North American pre-season tour with a 1-0 win over AC Milan in Las Vegas.

Published : Aug 02, 2023 11:27 IST , Las Vegas - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FC Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele celebrates a goal against Real Madrid during the first half of a Champions Tour football match at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
FC Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele celebrates a goal against Real Madrid during the first half of a Champions Tour football match at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. | Photo Credit: Jeffrey McWhorter/ AP
infoIcon

FC Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele celebrates a goal against Real Madrid during the first half of a Champions Tour football match at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. | Photo Credit: Jeffrey McWhorter/ AP

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez confirmed on Tuesday that Ousmane Dembele is poised to leave the Spanish giants after receiving an offer from Paris Saint-Germain.

Dembele, 26, was left on the bench on Tuesday as Barcelona wrapped up its North American pre-season tour with a 1-0 win over AC Milan in Las Vegas.

Afterwards, Hernandez told Spanish television that French international Dembele -- who scored in last weekend’s victory over Real Madrid in Dallas -- had been left out after informing Barcelona he wanted to leave.

ALSO READ: Senegal’s Mane joins Saudi side Al-Nassr from Bayern

“I will be very clear,” Hernandez said. “He has asked us that he wants to leave, he has been very direct, that he has a proposal from Paris Saint-Germain, that they have called him from there and here we cannot do anything. It is his personal decision.”

“To me, it hurts me because I think we have taken great care of him here so that he is happy and content and continues to make a difference for us.”

“But he says that he has this proposal and that he has decided to leave. That is why he has not played today.”

Dembele, who joined Barcelona in 2017, has one year left on his contract with the La Liga giants.

Barcelona’s victory on Tuesday came courtesy of a spectacular second-half strike from Ansu Fati.

A lackluster game at Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium was settled in the 55th minute after a counter-attack launched by Barcelona’s teenage left back Alejandro Balde.

The 19-year-old Spanish international passed to Fati just inside the Milan area and the forward cut in from the left before curling a superb shot into the top corner.

Related stories

Related Topics

La Liga 2023-24 /

Barcelona /

PSG /

Ousmane Dembele /

Xavi Hernandez

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dembele to leave Barca after PSG offer, confirms Xavi
    AFP
  2. Lauren James steps out of brother’s shadow to light up World Cup
    AFP
  3. Chennai’s enduring love story with hockey awaits new chapter
    K. Keerthivasan
  4. Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: How Chennai is getting ready for return of international hockey
    Aashin Prasad
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Hegering fit for Germany’s crunch South Korea clash
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: A renewed hope for China

Anish Pathiyil
Creditable performance: Shubhankar Sharma finished tied-8th at The Open.

The Open Championship 2023 golf: Shubhankar Sharma’s stupendous show

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. Dembele to leave Barca after PSG offer, confirms Xavi
    AFP
  2. UEFA clears Barcelona for Champions League, warns investigation into referee payments can be reopened
    AP
  3. La Liga: Isco joins Real Betis as free agent
    Reuters
  4. Real Madrid closed financial year with 13 million USD profit
    Reuters
  5. Inigo Martinez glad to join Barca after years of suffering at its hands
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dembele to leave Barca after PSG offer, confirms Xavi
    AFP
  2. Lauren James steps out of brother’s shadow to light up World Cup
    AFP
  3. Chennai’s enduring love story with hockey awaits new chapter
    K. Keerthivasan
  4. Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: How Chennai is getting ready for return of international hockey
    Aashin Prasad
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Hegering fit for Germany’s crunch South Korea clash
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment