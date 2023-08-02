MagazineBuy Print

Ligue 1: Marseille signs Senegal’s Ndiaye from Sheffield United

Ndiaye was a major cog in last season’s promotion campaign in which he made 52 appearances in all competitions, scoring 15 goals and providing 13 assists.

Published : Aug 02, 2023 07:58 IST , MEXICO CITY - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Ndiaye, who has seven caps with Senegal, went to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, where Senegal lost to England in the last 16. 
infoIcon

Senegal midfielder Iliman Ndiaye has joined his boyhood club Olympique de Marseille from newly-promoted Premier League side Sheffield United, the two clubs announced on Tuesday.

Since joining United in 2019, he has played 88 games, scoring 22 goals. Ndiaye was a major cog in last season’s promotion campaign in which he made 52 appearances in all competitions, scoring 15 goals and providing 13 assists.

United said it “reluctantly accepted” Marseille’s offer and had wanted the player, who had one year left on his deal, to stay and help the team in the top flight.

Also Read: Ligue 1: Monaco signs Ghana defender Salisu from Southampton

“The Blades offered Ndiaye, 23, a lucrative new contract, but unfortunately the club was forced to negotiate with the French Ligue 1 side after the player himself expressed his desire to join his boyhood team,” United said in a statement.

The French-born Ndiaye began his career in Marseille’s youth ranks in the 2011-2012 season.

He decided to represent Senegal and made his international debut in 2022. Ndiaye, who has seven caps, went to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, where Senegal lost to England in the last 16.

Related Topics

Iliman Ndiaye /

Marseille /

Sheffield United

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: A renewed hope for China

Anish Pathiyil
Creditable performance: Shubhankar Sharma finished tied-8th at The Open.

The Open Championship 2023 golf: Shubhankar Sharma’s stupendous show

Rakesh Rao
