GetImageContent.jpg

Ligue 1: Monaco signs Ghana defender Salisu from Southampton

Local media reported that the Ligue 1 side paid Saints about 15 million euros (16.53 million USD) for the 24-year-old.

Published : Aug 02, 2023 07:49 IST , GDANSK - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Salisu made nearly 70 Premier League appearances for Southampton before it was relegated last season.
FILE PHOTO: Salisu made nearly 70 Premier League appearances for Southampton before it was relegated last season. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Salisu made nearly 70 Premier League appearances for Southampton before it was relegated last season. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

AS Monaco has signed Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu from English second-tier side Southampton on a five-year contract, both clubs said on Tuesday.

Local media reported that the Ligue 1 side paid Saints about 15 million euros (16.53 million USD) for the 24-year-old.

Salisu joined Southampton in August 2020 from Real Valladolid. He made nearly 70 Premier League appearances before Southampton was relegated last season.

Salisu made his Ghana debut in September 2022 in a 3–0 friendly defeat by Brazil.

He was then called up by manager Otto Addo for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar where he started all three group games, scoring in Ghana’s only victory over South Korea.

Monaco finished sixth in Ligue 1 last season, missing out on the European places.

Related Topics

Ligue 1 /

AS Monaco /

Southampton

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: A renewed hope for China

Anish Pathiyil
Creditable performance: Shubhankar Sharma finished tied-8th at The Open.

The Open Championship 2023 golf: Shubhankar Sharma’s stupendous show

Rakesh Rao
