LSG vs PBKS Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match

LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Here’s all you need to know about the live-streaming details of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings match to be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

Published : Mar 30, 2024 07:20 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lucknow Super Giants takes on Punjab Kings in Lucknow in an IPL 2024 match on Saturday.
Lucknow Super Giants takes on Punjab Kings in Lucknow in an IPL 2024 match on Saturday.
infoIcon

Lucknow Super Giants takes on Punjab Kings in Lucknow in an IPL 2024 match on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AFP

Lucknow Super Giants will take on Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

Here are the live-streaming and telecast details:

When will the IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will be held on March 30, Saturday..

Where will the IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

What time will the IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match?

The IPL 2024 Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of the Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match?

The IPL 2024 Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

SQUADS
Lucknow Super Giants:
Yudhvir Singh Charak, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Shivam Mavi, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Shamar Joseph, David Willey, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Prerak Mankad, Arshin Kulkarni, Deepak Hooda, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ashton Turner, Nicholas Pooran, Devdutt Padikkal, Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, KL Rahul (c), Mohsin Khan, Mohsin Khan, Amit Mishra, Arshad Khan
Punjab Kings:
Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw. 

