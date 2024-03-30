LSG vs PBKS Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match

Lucknow Super Giants will take on Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

Here are the live-streaming and telecast details:

When will the IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will be held on March 30, Saturday..

Where will the IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

What time will the IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match?

The IPL 2024 Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of the Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match?

The IPL 2024 Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.