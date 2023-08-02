MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

GetImageContent.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Senegal’s Mane joins Saudi side Al-Nassr from Bayern

Financial details were not disclosed, but media reports said the Saudis paid 40 million euros (43.85 million USD) for the 31-year-old, who had two more years left on his Bayern contract.

Published : Aug 02, 2023 07:41 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO- Mane averaged more than 20 goals a season in his last five campaigns with Liverpool but scored only 12 for Bayern.
FILE PHOTO- Mane averaged more than 20 goals a season in his last five campaigns with Liverpool but scored only 12 for Bayern. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO- Mane averaged more than 20 goals a season in his last five campaigns with Liverpool but scored only 12 for Bayern. | Photo Credit: AP

Bayern Munich’s Senegal forward Sadio Mane has joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr after one season with the Bundesliga champion, both clubs said on Tuesday.

Mane has signed a four-year contract, Al-Nassr added on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Financial details were not disclosed, but media reports said the Saudis paid 40 million euros (43.85 million USD) for the 31-year-old, who had two more years left on his Bayern contract.

Mane moved to Bayern last year with high hopes after netting 120 goals in 269 games for Liverpool, where he won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Club World Cup.

He was a key figure in the Merseyside club’s attack but failed to make the same impression at Bayern, where he fell out with teammate Leroy Sane and hit the German winger - an offence for which he was fined and suspended.

The twice African Footballer of the Year averaged more than 20 goals a season in his last five campaigns with Liverpool but scored only 12 for Bayern.

“We want to thank Sadio Mane for the past season,” Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen told the club website.

“It certainly hasn’t been an easy year for him, suffering an injury just before the World Cup and missing out on participation with Senegal, whom he had earlier led to their maiden Africa Cup of Nations triumph and World Cup qualification.

“Due to the long downtime, he wasn’t able to contribute as much to FC Bayern as we and he himself had hoped. That’s why we decided together that he should start a new chapter in his career and make a fresh start at another club.”

Mane joins an Al Nassr outfit which has strengthened its squad since the marquee signing of Cristiano Ronaldo last term.

The Saudis, who were runners-up last season, have signed midfielders Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan and Seko Fofana from Lens, while left-back Alex Telles has also joined from Manchester United.

Al-Nassr was banned from registering new players earlier this month due to outstanding debts, with FIFA saying it had to pay 460,000 euros (504,712.00 USD) related to the transfer of Nigerian Ahmed Musa from Leicester City.

Related Topics

Sadio Mane /

Al Nassr /

Bayern Munich /

Saudi Pro League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Senegal’s Mane joins Saudi side Al-Nassr from Bayern
    Reuters
  2. Murray on watching Djokovic vs Alcaraz Wimbledon final live: Learned a lot, ended up taking videos
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs WI 3rd ODI: India thumps West Indies by 200 runs to secure series win
    Team Sportstar
  4. WI vs IND 3rd ODI, Highlights: India beats West Indies by 200 runs, wins series 2-1
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League: Chelsea signs teenage midfielder Ugochukwu from Rennes
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: A renewed hope for China

Anish Pathiyil
Creditable performance: Shubhankar Sharma finished tied-8th at The Open.

The Open Championship 2023 golf: Shubhankar Sharma’s stupendous show

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Senegal’s Mane joins Saudi side Al-Nassr from Bayern
    Reuters
  2. PSG without Neymar, Mbappe goes down 1-2 to Inter Milan in pre-season friendly
    AFP
  3. ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC signs former Chennaiyin FC striker Petar Sliskovic
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tens of thousands of Boca Juniors fans welcome Cavani at Bombonera Stadium
    AP
  5. Velez fans violently attack club’s players at gunpoint
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Senegal’s Mane joins Saudi side Al-Nassr from Bayern
    Reuters
  2. Murray on watching Djokovic vs Alcaraz Wimbledon final live: Learned a lot, ended up taking videos
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs WI 3rd ODI: India thumps West Indies by 200 runs to secure series win
    Team Sportstar
  4. WI vs IND 3rd ODI, Highlights: India beats West Indies by 200 runs, wins series 2-1
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League: Chelsea signs teenage midfielder Ugochukwu from Rennes
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment