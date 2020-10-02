Football

Carvajal set to miss two months with knee problem

Real Madrid has announced that defender Dani Carvajal has picked up a knee ligament injury, and maybe absent for up to two months.

02 October, 2020 18:33 IST

Dani Carvajal looks set to miss at least the 13-times European champions' opening four Champions League group stage games.   -  Getty Images

Real Madrid has announced that defender Dani Carvajal has picked up a knee ligament injury, with Spanish media reporting the right back will be absent for up to two months.

“After the tests carried out today on Dani Carvajal by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he was diagnosed with an injury to the internal lateral ligament of his right knee,” a short club statement read.

READ: Traore named in Spain squad despite Mali call-up

The 28-year-old looks set to miss at least the 13-times European champions' opening four Champions League group stage games as well as Spain's upcoming internationals against Portugal, Switzerland and Ukraine.

