Injured Alaba and Rodrygo set to miss Madrid derby

The pair went off hurt during the 5-2 Champions League last 16 first leg win over Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday.

Madrid 23 February, 2023 20:01 IST
David Alaba in action.

David Alaba in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Real Madrid duo David Alaba and Rodrygo will miss the derby clash against Atletico Madrid on Saturday due to injuries, the champions confirmed Thursday.

Madrid did not specify recovery times but Spanish reports suggest Rodrygo will miss around 10 days with a groin issue, and Alaba could be sidelined for up to a month with a hamstring problem.

Brazilian forward Rodrygo may also miss the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final clash with Barcelona on March 2, while the Austria defender is a doubt for the second leg of the Liverpool tie.

Madrid will welcome Jurgen Klopp’s side to the Santiago Bernabeu on March 15, before visiting Barcelona in a La Liga Clasico on March 19.

