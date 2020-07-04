Dean Smith backs struggling Aston Villa to achieve ‘Mission Impossible’

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has backed his struggling team to pull off “Mission Impossible” by getting a result at champion Liverpool on Sunday and boost its hopes of staying in the Premier League.

“People will see our game at Liverpool as Mission Impossible - unfortunately we haven't got Tom Cruise with us but I've got 11 players and I've seen a desire in their eyes,” Smith told reporters ahead of the clash at Anfield.

Villa is 18th in the league with 27 points from 32 matches, having won only seven matches in the current campaign despite spending close to GBP 150 million (USD 187.25 million) to overhaul its squad during the close season.

‘Stung by criticism’

The 1-0 loss at Wolverhampton Wanderers last week was its 19th of the campaign, with Villa seeking its first win since the league restarted following the COVID-19 stoppage. “They feel stung by criticism, you're going to get criticism when you're in a position we're in. Their job is to prove people wrong. Without a doubt, we've seen a better Villa after the break,” Smith added.

“The points tally hasn't shown that, we played Wolves last week and they're pushing for the Champions League... there was nothing between the two teams. The only quality on show was the goal. If we manage to stay up this season, which I believe we will, there'll be a better Villa next year. I've still not been relegated as a manager and don't expect to be this season.”

