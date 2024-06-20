MagazineBuy Print

Denmark vs England, Euro 2024: Predicted line-ups of DEN v ENG, expected formations

Here are the predicted formations and lineups of the Euro 2024 Group C clash between Denmark and England.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 11:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Jude Bellingham during training before their opening game of EURO 2024, against Serbia.
England’s Jude Bellingham during training before their opening game of EURO 2024, against Serbia. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
England’s Jude Bellingham during training before their opening game of EURO 2024, against Serbia. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

PREVIEW

If England tempered lofty expectations as a favourite for Euro 2024 with a nervy and unconvincing 1-0 win over Serbia, the Three Lions will hope to make a firmer statement when they clash with Denmark on Thursday and build on their Group C lead.

Marauding midfielder Jude Bellingham’s first-half brilliance was the one major bright spot in a tournament opener that likely sent Gareth Southgate back to the drawing board as he continues to figure out how to make all his talented pieces fit.

Denmark can exact some revenge against England, which edged it 2-1 in the semifinals of the 2020 European Championship.

The Danes drew 1-1 with Slovenia in their opener on Saturday, an afternoon flushed with emotion at the return to the Euros of midfielder Christian Eriksen. Three years after he suffered a cardiac arrest during play at the last tournament, Eriksen scored the Danes’ lone goal.

England was fortunate to open the tournament with a victory, but it did not entirely feel like one -- it has the chance to ramp up the feelgood factor against Denmark.

READ THE FULL PREVIEW

PREDICTED LINEUPS AND FORMATION

Denmark (3-4-1-2): Schmeichel; Andersen, Christensen, Vestergaard; Bah, Hjulmand, Hojbjerg, Kristiansen; Eriksen; Wind, Hojlund

England (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane

