Euro 2024: Denmark vs Serbia all time head-to-head record

Denmark heads into its final Euro 2024 group match on Tuesday full of confidence knowing that victory will propel it into the knockout round, while Serbia hopes to build on a last gasp draw against Slovenia that kept its tournament hopes alive.

The Danes have had success under Kasper Hjulmand, making the Euro 2020 semifinals and playing eye-catching football, including in the 1-1 draw with England after they fought back to level and showed a tenacity the favourites failed to match.

That result left Denmark second in Group C on two points, two behind leader England, which plays third-placed Slovenia in its final game, and one ahead of bottom side Serbia which it faces at the Munich Football Arena.

Denmark will progress if it beats Serbia, but it will go out if it loses and Slovenia does not. If the Danes and Slovenia both draw, they will be split for second and third place via overall goal difference and then other factors come into play.

More important for Serbia is rediscovering the quality it displayed during the second half against England and one or two attacking moments versus Slovenia in a side full of quality individual players.

A team with the likes of Luka Jovic, who came off the bench to score the last-gasp equaliser against Slovenia and is one of 13 players in the squad from clubs in England, Germany, Italy or Spain, has not come close to its pre-tournament billing.

Serbia can, however, qualify for the next round if it beats Denmark and Slovenia does not win against England. Serbia will be out if it loses or if it draws and Slovenia does not lose.

DENMARK VS SERBIA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 3

Denmark: 3

Serbia: 0

Draws: 0

LAST THREE MEETINGS BETWEEN DENMARK AND SERBIA