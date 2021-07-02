Derby retains Championship status after EFL decides not to appeal fine

Derby County will retain its place in the second-tier Championship after the English Football League (EFL) said on Friday it would not be appealing the 100,000 pounds ($138,110) fine levied for accounting irregularities.

Derby, who finished last season one point above the relegation zone, was fined by an independent disciplinary commission last week but the club escaped a points deduction.

Although the EFL had the right to appeal the panel's decision, the EFL Board said there was "insufficient grounds to appeal the sanction imposed" by the commission.

"As a consequence of the EFL's decision not to appeal, the divisional placings for season 2021/22 are to remain," the EFL said.

Wycombe Wanderers, Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday were relegated to League One, the third tier.

Derby was cleared of financial misconduct last year but the EFL appealed against the decision to a tribunal and in May won the element of the case regarding the amortisation of players' registrations during their time at the club.

Derby must still "submit revised and restated accounts for the years ended 30 June 2016, 30 June 2017 and 30 June 2018" to the EFL by August 18.

"Once these have been submitted, the EFL will then be required to consider the submissions in reference to the P&S rules and in particular re-assess whether the club has complied with the requirement to limit losses in accordance with those rules," it added.