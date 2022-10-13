Football

Di Maria out until early November due to hamstring injury

Di Maria picked up the injury during Juventus' Champions League game against Maccabi Haifa and is expected to be fit just in time to join Argentina at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Reuters
13 October, 2022 16:02 IST
Di Maria is expected to be part of Argentina’s squad for the World Cup in Qatar, which begins on November 20.

Di Maria is expected to be part of Argentina's squad for the World Cup in Qatar, which begins on November 20. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Di Maria picked up the injury during Juventus’ Champions League game against Maccabi Haifa and is expected to be fit just in time to join Argentina at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Argentina winger Angel Di Maria will be out until early November after his club Juventus said on Thursday that he sustained a low-grade hamstring injury.

Di Maria picked up the injury in its 2-0 defeat against Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League on Tuesday and the 34-year-old underwent scans on Thursday.

“Angel Di Maria underwent diagnostic tests... this morning, which revealed a low-grade lesion to the hamstring of the right thigh,” Juventus said in a club statement.

“It will take around 20 days for the player’s complete recovery.”

Di Maria is expected to be part of Argentina’s squad for the World Cup in Qatar, which begins on November 20.

Argentina is in Group C and begins its campaign against Saudi Arabia on November 22. Mexico and Poland are the other teams in their group. 

