Luis Diaz’s parents kidnapped in Colombia, Liverpool striker’s mother rescued later

Diaz’s mother, Cilenis Marulanda, was rescued by police in the city of Barrancas in the northern department of La Guajira, Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro said on Saturday.

Published : Oct 29, 2023 12:02 IST , Bogota (Colombia)

AP
Liverpool’s Luis Diaz in action.
Liverpool’s Luis Diaz in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Liverpool’s Luis Diaz in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

The parents of Colombian and Liverpool striker Luis Diaz were kidnapped and while his mother was later rescued his father remained missing, authorities said.

Diaz’s mother, Cilenis Marulanda, was rescued by police in the city of Barrancas in the northern department of La Guajira, Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro said on Saturday.

The country’s police director, Gen William Salamanca, said in a video he is using every agent to find Diaz’s father.

The parents of the 26-year-old Diaz were reportedly kidnapped as they drove to their home. Gunmen on motorbikes stopped them and drove them away in the vehicle, authorities said.

Colombia’s soccer federation said in a statement the kidnapping was regrettable and urged authorities to rescue the father.

Diaz has not commented on the incident.

Luis Diaz

Liverpool

