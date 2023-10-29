Cambiaso’s last-gasp Verona winner fires Juve to top of Serie A

Andrea Cambiaso fired Juve to the top of Serie A after forcing home a stoppage-time winner in Saturday’s dramatic 1-0 victory over struggling Verona.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side moved one point ahead of Inter Milan after Cambiaso pushed in the only goal of the game in the 97th minute of an otherwise uninspiring performance in Turin.

The hosts looked like they were set for a stalemate after a poor display in which Moise Kean had two goals disallowed but instead are alone at the top of the table for the first time in three years.

However Inter can retake the lead at when they host Roma on Sunday evening in former fan idol Romelu Lukaku’s return to the San Siro.

Inter fans have been banned from distributing thousands of whistles with which to barrack Lukaku but will still offer a hostile atmosphere for the Belgium striker.

Verona haven’t won since August and are two points above the relegation zone in 16th place.