Football

WATCH| Diego Maradona's best goals for Napoli

Football great Diego Maradona, who passed away at the age of 60 on November 25, scored numerous spectacular goals for Napoli. Here's a look at a few.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
25 November, 2020 22:33 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
25 November, 2020 22:33 IST

Diego Maradona enjoyed an unforgettable spell with Napoli, where he helped the club twice win Serie A, along with the Coppa Italia and UEFA Cup.

The Argentinian legend, who passed away at the age of 60 on November 25, scored numerous spectacular goals for Napoli.

Take a look back at some of the brilliant Argentine's best Napoli goals.

 

 

  Dugout videos