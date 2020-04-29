Dimas Delgado: We’ve learnt some big lessons through COVID-19 experience

Bengaluru Football Club (BFC) midfielder Dimas Delgado is thankful for small mercies in this time of crisis. After spending six weeks indoors in his home at Barcelona (Spain), Delgado was able to take his daughter Alexia outdoors for an hour.

It was a welcome break, as Spain - among the worst-hit countries by the coronavirus pandemic - eased strict restrictions to allow children outside. “It was great for Alexia to step out. It is not easy for anyone to stay indoors 24 hours a day. Especially so for kids, because they are used to going to school and playing with friends,” Delgado said.

Certain government-imposed rules, however, still apply. “You can take only one toy - we took a ball - and kids cannot play with each other.

While it is important for Alexia to have some fun, you have to follow the rules and take precautions to stay safe,” Delgado said.

‘Scary’

The 37-year-old is worried for Spain, where the death toll has exceeded 24,000. “Ever since I landed here a couple of months ago, we have been getting very horrible news every day. Our nation has suffered so many deaths. Things are slowly getting better, but it’s still quite scary,” Delgado said.

The distressing state of affairs has helped Delgado gain perspective on what truly matters in life. “We’ve learnt some big lessons through this experience. Before the coronavirus outbreak, we gave importance to going out and spending money. This is not what life should be about. Earlier, we may not have understood the importance of friends and family, but now we do. We miss them a lot, and we will meet them one day. Spending time with loved ones is the most important thing in life,” Delgado, who has wife Soraya, Alexia and pet dog Bonbon for company at home, said.

“Even through these tough times, I’m happy that I’ve been able to spend quality time with my family. I missed them a lot when I was playing football in India,” Delgado said.