Kibu Vicuna to focus on attacking football

Kibu Vicuna, the newly appointed coach of ISL club Kerala Blasters, has underlined his priorities for the upcoming season.

In an Instagram live chat with Kerala Blasters’ new sporting director Karolis Skinskys, the 48-year-old Spainard said he would be adopting an aggressive and pressing style to dominate the rivals.

Kibu also stressed the need to work on the second team and on the academy to build a feeder system for the main team. Kibu was assured by Skinskys that good junior players from the second team would be drafted into the main team.

“It is too early to say anything about the squad or changes I will make. But we need to build a strong squad. The tactics will depend on match situation and on the strengths and weaknesses of our rivals. But I believe in attacking football and we will be playing a hard-pressing game to dominate,”' he said.

Kibu said it was a privilege to be the head coach of a club with a large fan base and he expected full support from them.

"It is an exciting challenge to be a head coach of a club with big fan base. I can assure the fans that we will give more than our 100 per cent and will work hard to build a strong team to play good football and get positive results. I need all your support,'' said Kibu, who led Mohun Bagan to I league title this season.

Kibu, who has been in India for more than a year and has seen Indian football from close quarters was of opinion that the country has potential to go big. However, he said the need of the hour was to build infrastructure and concentrate on academies.

"I think indian football is improving and it has big potential. But if there is one aspect which India has to improve is to work with young players in the academies and clubs. The infrastructure also has to improve,'' he said.