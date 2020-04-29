Odisha FC extends Shubham Sarangi's contract till 2023

Odisha FC extended defender Shubham Sarangi's contract by three years. The 19-year-old local talent will stay with the Bhubaneswar-based ISL club till 2023, it was announced on Wednesday.

Odisha FC president Rohan Sharma said: "Shubham came to this club when he was 17. We loved his talent so he was the first boy we sent to Aspire Academy. He showed maturity in believing in us and waiting on the bench for a chance to shine. This year he showed what a great talent he is. But this is just his first step. I can’t wait for him to grow and develop into the man and player I know he can be. I hope he inspires the kids of Odisha that with hard work and patience you can reach your dreams."

READ| East Bengal ropes in Balwant Singh from ATK

Expressing his delight, Shubham said, "I am very happy that I will be continuing to play for Odisha FC for three more years. I have enjoyed a lot while playing in front of the home crowd at the Kalinga Stadium and will look forward to the same in my upcoming days with OFC."

"I am extremely thankful to the club management for their continuous support and would want to make the club and the state proud with a good show on the ground," the youngster added.