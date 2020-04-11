East Bengal ropes in Balwant Singh from ATK

East Bengal has signed forward Balwant Singh ahead of the next I-League season, a senior club official revealed on Saturday.

East Bengal recently regained control of the team from its investor Quess Corp, which owned majority stake in the team for the last two seasons, and Balwant becomes the side's second signing ahead of the next season after the club signed Iranian winger Omid Singh a few days ago.

Balwant was part of the ATK side that won the Indian Super League this year, but did not get much exposure under current coach Antonio Lopez Habas. Balwant scored two goals in his two seasons with ATK. He has also previously played for East Bengal's arch nemesis, Mohun Bagan.