I-League: East Bengal signs Iranian winger Omid Singh

I-League side East Bengal has has roped in Iranian winger Omid Singh on a two-year deal.

Senior club official Debabrata Sarkar confirmed the development to Sportstar on Sunday, saying, "Yes, he has already signed with us and has penned a two-year deal." The transfer fee remains undisclosed.

The 29-year-old currently plays for Naft Masjed Soleyman FC in the Persian Gulf Pro League.

Omid, whose father hails from Punjab and holds an Indian passport, made headlines in India last year when he said he was willing to give up his Iranian passport to play for the Indian national team. India coach Igor Stimac had also reportedly shown a keen interest in the left-winger.

“I liked to play for Iran national football team, but I was not invited to Team Melli. At the moment, Iran are one of the best teams in Asia and it’s hard to be part of the team. Mr Stimac called me and I accepted to play for India,” Omid had told Tehran Times last July, around the time of the Intercontinental Cup.

“I am not familiar with the Indian football team but I know that they have progressed a lot in recent years. David James, Robert Pires, Nicolas Anelka, Roberto Carlos and Zico have played in Indian league in the past years,” he added.

East Bengal is currently second on the I-League table with 23 points from 16 matches. Mohun Bagan has already won the title and holds a 13-point lead, with the I-League currently suspended owing to the coronavirus pandemic.