Mumbai City FC CEO Indranil Das Blah leaves the club

Indranil Das Blah has resigned as the Mumbai City FC chief executive officer, “to pursue a new opportunity,” the club announced via a communique on Wednesday.

Indranil has been with the club since the inaugural season in 2014. Commenting on his departure, Bimal Parekh, co-owner, Mumbai City FC, said: “Indranil has been with Mumbai City since the beginning and has overseen all of the Club’s formative years, including two memorable play-off runs. Everyone at the club would like to wish Indranil every success for the future in his new role and thank him for all his considerable efforts. He will always remain part of the fabric of the club and we hope to welcome him back to Mumbai City games as a fan.”

'Incredible' journey

Indranil reflected on an “incredible” journey with the club. “The club will always be very special to me,” he said.

ALSO READ | Five best foreigners to grace Indian football

“I would like to thank Ranbir and Mr. Parekh for being such wonderful owners, the players and club staff, who have become family now. Most importantly, I would like to thank our fans, who have stood by the club and me, through thick and thin. I wish the club all the very best as it enters a new chapter under the CFG ownership and have absolutely no doubt that the club is in very good hands.”

The club will announce its new chief executive officer soon.

Mumbai City FC finished fifth in the league in the recently concluded 2019-20 season.