COVID-19: Refunds initiated for Kolkata derby tickets

With the I-League postponed in the interest of public safety until further notice, refunds for the tickets of the Kolkata Derby between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, which was initially scheduled to happen on March 15 at the Salt Lake stadium, were initiated on Friday.



Ticketing partner Insider says the amount will be credited back through the original mode of payment within 10 - 15 working days. Bank/wallet statements will be recording the refund from Wasteland Entertainment or Insider.in.





The AIFF suspended I-League matches from March 15 to prevent community transmission of the novel coronavirus. While four rounds remain to be played, Mohun Bagan has already clinched the title.



The resumption of the suspended league is difficult amid fears surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and a decision on its fate will be taken after the completion of the 21-day national lockdown on April 14, an AIFF official had said on Wednesday.