AIFF suspends I-League matches from March 15

Keeping with the government directives to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced today that all footballing activities under the aegis of the All India Football Federation stay suspended till March 31, 2020.

All I-League matches have been suspended from March 15, 2020 onwards. All 2nd division, Youth Leagues, Golden Baby Leagues as well as national competitions also stay suspended with immediate effect.

This means the last Kolkata derby of the I-League, scheduled to be played on Sunday, has also been postponed.

It announced on Friday that all matches would be played in empty stadiums. However, the Indian Super League final between Chennaiyin FC and ATK will go on as scheduled and will be a closed-door affair.

The development comes two days after the Government of India's directive to avoid large gathering of people as a measure to guard against the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.

The coronavirus outbreak has killed over 5,000 people and spread across more than 90 nations. It has also hit global sport, with football leagues around the world being postponed or matches being forced to be played with no fans in attendance.