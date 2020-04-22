Kerala Blasters parts ways with Eelco Schattorie

Indian Super league club Kerala Blasters has parted ways with Dutch manager Eelco Schattorie, the team announced on Wednesday.

"Kerala Blasters FC have parted ways with the Head Coach, Eelco Schattorie. We'd like to thank Eelco for his efforts and services during his tenure and wish him the best for the future," the club said in a statement on Twitter.

The decision comes a month after Kerala Blasters appointed Karolis Skinkys as its new sporting director.

The Kochi-based club had a poor ISL 2019-20 season that saw it finish seventh with 19 points from 18 games, managing only four wins along the way.