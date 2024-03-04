MagazineBuy Print

Italy’s Berardi to have surgery after Achilles tendon tear

Berardi was injured in Sassuolo’s 1-0 defeat at Hellas Verona on Sunday.

Published : Mar 04, 2024 20:20 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Domenico Berardi of Italy celebrates with the Henri Delaunay Trophy following his team's Euro 2020 victory.
Domenico Berardi of Italy celebrates with the Henri Delaunay Trophy following his team’s Euro 2020 victory. | Photo Credit: Claudio Villa/Getty Images
infoIcon

Domenico Berardi of Italy celebrates with the Henri Delaunay Trophy following his team’s Euro 2020 victory. | Photo Credit: Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Italy and Sassuolo winger Domenico Berardi will undergo surgery after a complete tear of the Achilles tendon in his right leg, the Serie A club said on Monday, and he could now miss the rest of the season and Euro 2024.

Berardi was injured in Sassuolo’s 1-0 defeat at Hellas Verona on Sunday, where the 29-year-old was returning from a meniscus operation that saw him miss the previous six games.

“The instrumental examinations carried out on Domenico Berardi showed a complete tear of the Achilles tendon in his right leg,” Sassuolo said in a statement, adding that he will have surgery on Tuesday.

READ: Barcelona loses De Jong, Pedri before UCL game against Napoli

Berardi, who has scored eight goals in 28 appearances for Italy, came on as a substitute in the Euro 2020 final against England and converted the first spot kick in the side’s penalty shootout win as it lifted the trophy.

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti may now need to plan without the winger for this year’s Euros in Germany, while the injury is also bad news for a Sassuolo side battling relegation.

It is second-bottom after collecting one point in its last eight games.

