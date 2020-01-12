Rumour Has It: Van de Beek to snub United for Madrid at season's end

Manchester United or Real Madrid?

Ajax star Donny van de Beek is a wanted man following his exploits for the Eredivisie champion. But the La Liga giant is reportedly poised to get its target at the end of the season.

TOP STORY – VAN DE BEEK SET FOR MADRID

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek is on the verge of joining Real Madrid instead of Manchester United, claims The Mirror.

United has reportedly emerged as a suitor for Van de Beek in January due to injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay. But a transfer to Madrid at the end of the season "is more than 80 per cent certain," according to the report.

ROUND-UP

- The Metro says Premier League champion Manchester City has joined the race to sign Aston Villa's Jack Grealish. Rival United has been heavily linked to the midfielder.

- Tottenham is nearing a deal to bring Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes to London on an 18-month loan contract, reports Sky Sports. West Ham has also been looking to sign the 21-year-old.

- United midfielder Nemanja Matic is in talks to swap Old Trafford for MLS outfit Chicago Fire, according to The Sun. Linked to Atletico Madrid, Inter and Milan, the Fire wants to bring in the veteran as a replacement for Bastian Schweinsteiger.

- Arsenal is considering a loan deal for Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, reports The Mirror.

- La Gazzetta dello Sport says Inter has reached an agreement with Christian Eriksen for a contract until 2024. Now, Inter must strike a deal with Tottenham for the soon-to-be free agent. The Spurs reportedly want EUR 20 million (GBP 17m) for the Dane.

- Sporting CP captain Bruno Fernandes has agreed personal terms with United for a contract until 2025 with yearly wages of EUR 6m, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.