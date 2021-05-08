Sancho double gives Dortmund win over Leipzig, hands Bayern Bundesliga crown

Borussia Dortmund rode on Jadon Sancho's brace to beat second-placed RB Leipzig 3-2 on Saturday, handing Bayern Munich the Bundesliga title and boosting its own chances of Champions League football next season.

The host, without injured top striker Erling Haaland, snatched a seventh-minute lead with a superb combination between Marco Reus and Thorgan Hazard, whose well-timed backheel flick sent the captain through to drill in his shot.

Sancho struck six minutes after the restart with a low shot but Leipzig battled back through Lukas Klostermann's powerful header and Dani Olmo's 77th minute tap-in.

Sancho scored his second goal of the afternoon three minutes from time, however, to give Dortmund the three points with its fifth straight league win and lift the side to fourth place in the standings on 58 points.

Leipzig is second on 64. Eintracht Frankfurt, in fifth on 56, plays Mainz 05 on Sunday. VfL Wolsburg held on to third place on 60 points with a 3-0 victory over Union Berlin. Bayern, on 71 points, plays Borussia Moenchengladbach later on Saturday. The top four teams automatically qualify for the lucrative Champions League group stage.