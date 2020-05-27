Football Football Dortmund hopeful over Haaland knee injury The sight of Erling Haaland moving uncomfortably with a knee problem was a bleak moment in Tuesday's Klassiker, which Bayern Munich won. John Skilbeck 27 May, 2020 12:16 IST Borussia Dortmund teenage frontman Erling Haaland had to be substituted after 72 minutes, moving awkwardly after stretching to meet a cross from Jadon Sancho. - Getty Images John Skilbeck 27 May, 2020 12:16 IST Borussia Dortmund is hoping for positive news after Erling Haaland was forced off injured in the Klassiker defeat to Bayern Munich.The prolific teenage striker has made a spectacular splash in the Bundesliga since joining Dortmund from Salzburg in January.He could not force a breakthrough in the top-of-the-table clash with Bayern, however.And compounding the misery of Dortmund's 1-0 home defeat, which looks to have realistically ended its title hopes, was a worry over Haaland's right knee.He had to be substituted after 72 minutes, moving awkwardly after stretching to meet a cross from Jadon Sancho.Head coach Lucien Favre told a post-match news conference: "I don't think he'll be out for long. He's got a knee injury. We don't know at the moment exactly what it is."In eight starts and three substitute appearances, Haaland has scored 10 Bundesliga goals for Dortmund.READ | Leverkusen ousted by Wolfsburg, Monchengladbach held by Bremen It was a frustrating evening all round for a Dortmund team which came into the match on a six-game winning run in the German top flight.Had its passionate supporters been able to pack out Signal Iduna Park, it might have been a different story.Favre admitted they were missed, with the coronavirus pandemic meaning all matches in Germany are being played behind closed doors."Of course everyone knows that we miss our fans at the games," said Favre.ALSO READ | Flick: Klassiker win a big step for Bayern but title isn't wrapped up yet "In the second half, for example, we would have played in front of the Yellow Wall. And of course we miss that."He refused to blame his team's 1-0 loss on the absence of fans, however, stressing his team lacked its usual clinical edge."We missed the penultimate and the final pass and a little bit of precision," Favre said. "And a little more movement we would have needed... the right movements." Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos