Football Football Flick emulates Guardiola's Bayern Munich feat with Klassiker victory Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund 1-0 on Tuesday to make it 15 victories in 18 matches under Hansi Flick. Daniel Lewis 27 May, 2020 10:25 IST Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick initially replaced Niko Kovac on a caretaker basis in November before taking over permanently last month. - Getty Images Daniel Lewis 27 May, 2020 10:25 IST Hansi Flick has tasted victory in 15 of his opening 18 Bundesliga matches in charge of Bayern Munich - a feat only Pep Guardiola has previously managed in the club's history.Bayern beat second-placed Borussia Dortmund 1-0 in the behind-closed-doors Klassiker at Signal Iduna Park through Joshua Kimmich's outrageous first-half strike to move seven points clear at the top.In doing so, the reigning champion made it seven Bundesliga wins in a row and 13 victories in its last 14 since losing 2-1 to Borussia Monchengladbach towards the end of last year.READ | They have made winning look easy – Mbappe lauds Liverpool 'machine' That is one of only two losses for Bayern under Flick, who initially replaced Niko Kovac on a caretaker basis in November before taking over permanently last month.Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig are the only other teams to have taken points off the league leader during that period, winning 2-1 and drawing 0-0 respectively.Guardiola, whose team won 16 of its opening 18 games in 2013-14 - drawing the other two, went on to enjoy three trophy-laden seasons at the Allianz Arena that saw Bayern win seven major honours.