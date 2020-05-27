Football Football Dortmund coach Favre: 'Brutally difficult' to catch Bayern after Klassiker loss A 1-0 Klassiker loss to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga left Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre feeling deflated. Liam Blackburn 27 May, 2020 11:31 IST Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre: "We made a very good start in the opening 30 minutes but we sat too deep after that." - Getty Images Liam Blackburn 27 May, 2020 11:31 IST Borussia Dortmund will find it "brutally difficult" to prevent Bayern Munich winning an eighth straight Bundesliga title after defeat in the Klassiker, according to Lucien Favre.Dortmund came into Tuesday's home showdown against the leader just four points behind Bayern and having won its previous six Bundesliga matches.However, it was undone by Joshua Kimmich's brilliant chipped goal from the edge of the penalty area shortly before half-time and Bayern held on to move seven points clear with six matches to play.Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said before the game that the host needed to win if it was to have any chance of overhauling Bayern, and head coach Favre was deflated after the loss, despite taking some pride in his team's display.READ | Flick emulates Guardiola's Bayern Munich feat with Klassiker victory "We made a very good start in the opening 30 minutes but we sat too deep after that," Favre explained at his press conference."The second half was good too. We had opportunities, but the penultimate or final ball was missing. We at least deserved to draw."We played better than we did against Wolfsburg and Schalke."It will be very difficult in the title race. Seven points behind with six games [left], that will be brutally difficult." Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos