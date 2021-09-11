Durand Cup 2021: Luna's penalty guides Kerala Blasters to win against Indian Navy

Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters had a tough start to the season as it managed to weather a resolute challenge from Indian Navy before winning its group-C league match of Durand Cup football by a solitary goal, at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

Uruguayan midfielder Adrian Luna scored the only goal of the match through a late 71st minute penalty to help the former ISL runner-up make a positive start to its campaign.

READ: FC Bengaluru United downs Indian Air Force to reach quarters

The scoreline remained barren at half-time as both the sides put up a struggle when it came to finishing the chances coming their way. At one moment the insipid exchanges seemed to suggest the match was headed for a dull draw before the Blasters earned the penalty in the third quarter of the action. Luna converted it to secure the full quota of points for Blasters.

The result

Group C: Kerala Blasters FC 1 (Adrian Luna 71-pen) bt Indian Navy 0