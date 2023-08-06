MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Durand Cup 2023: Bangladesh Army comes from behind to hold East Bengal 2-2

East Bengal conceded two late goals as Bangladesh Army Football Team (BAFT) held it to a 2-2 draw, which offered a disappointing start to the Kolkata side’s Durand Cup campaign.

Published : Aug 06, 2023 19:51 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Saul Crespo after scoring the first goal of the game.
Saul Crespo after scoring the first goal of the game. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Saul Crespo after scoring the first goal of the game. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Bangladesh Army Football Team (BAFT) held a 10-man East Bengal to a 2-2 draw after an exciting Durand Cup game on Sunday.

The Kolkata side went 2-0 up in the first half through goals from Saul Crespo and Javier Siviero, but Shariar Emon and substitute Meraj Pradhan kept the visiting side in contention after Nishu Kumar received marching orders for an off-the-ball challenge in the 67th minute.

ALSO READ | Ramhlunchhunga’s goal earns 1-1 draw for Hyderabad FC against Delhi FC

Spaniard Siverio seemed to put the red and golds ahead just under five minutes into the game, off a wonderfully weighted Naorem Mahesh cross from the left flank, but he was booked eventually for handball.

East Bengal dominated for prolonged periods but the deadlock refused to be broken. The goal finally came in the 34th minute when Kamrul Islam pulled back Nishu inside the Bangladesh penalty box and Saul made no mistake from the spot.

Then just before the break, East Bengal doubled its lead with Siverio heading in clean this time from a Harmanjot Khabra floater from the right.

The second half saw scrappy football for most parts and East Bengal did get the better chances but failed to convert any.

In the 88th minute, Gursimrat Gill was replaced by Australian Jordan Elsey and Shariar Emon pulled one back for Bangladesh’s first goal of the tournament.

It came off a Mehedi Hasan throw-in from the left-flank, which took a couple of headers on the way to land in the path of Emon. The lanky forward struck with his left and the ball took a couple of bounces along the ground to beat keeper Prabhsukan Gill.

As the game went into added time, East Bengal was tiring with 10-men and Bangladesh mounted an attack through Emon.

He crossed to Mamun whose shot was deflected back by Gill. An onrushing Meraj pounced on the loose ball and shot back towards goal which Gill again managed to thwart feebly for one last time, before Meraj muscled it in, to secure a point for his team.

Related stories

Related Topics

Durand Cup 2023 /

East Bengal /

Durand Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Malaysia Live Update, Asian Champions Trophy: Lineups are out; Live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Man City vs Arsenal, Community Shield LIVE: Playing XIs; Match preview; When and where to watch; Live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Durand Cup 2023: Bangladesh Army comes from behind to hold East Bengal 2-2
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pakistan vs Japan; Khan equalises Pak 3-3 Jap, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Live Updates: India vs Malaysia at 8.30 pm
    Team Sportstar
  5. Live Score IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: India bats first after winning toss vs West Indies; Bishnoi replaces Kuldeep from XI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Durand Cup 2023: Bangladesh Army comes from behind to hold East Bengal 2-2
    Team Sportstar
  2. Man City vs Arsenal, Community Shield LIVE: Playing XIs; Match preview; When and where to watch; Live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Raja Casablanca vs Al Nassr: Ronaldo, Mane lead attack Raja CA vs ALN, live streaming info, Arab Club Champions Cup news
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA World Cup 2023: Sweden hero Musovic lost for words after heroics against USWNT
    Reuters
  5. Punjab FC announces 26-member Durand Cup squad
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Malaysia Live Update, Asian Champions Trophy: Lineups are out; Live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Man City vs Arsenal, Community Shield LIVE: Playing XIs; Match preview; When and where to watch; Live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Durand Cup 2023: Bangladesh Army comes from behind to hold East Bengal 2-2
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pakistan vs Japan; Khan equalises Pak 3-3 Jap, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Live Updates: India vs Malaysia at 8.30 pm
    Team Sportstar
  5. Live Score IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: India bats first after winning toss vs West Indies; Bishnoi replaces Kuldeep from XI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment