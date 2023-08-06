East Bengal vs Bangladesh Army LIVE; Durand Cup 2023: Early Siverio goal ruled out; Two headed chances for Bangladesh Army

- August 06, 2023 17:0418’
Low cross into the box from Mahesh. Headed out by the BAFT defence for a throw-in. A wayward shot from the edge of the box and the ball goes out for a goal-kick.
- August 06, 2023 17:0116’
Siverio tumbles in the box and raises his hands in appeal! Referee is unmoved. The cross came in from the left flank after good build-up play between Mahesh, Peka and Mandar.
- August 06, 2023 16:5914’
A long ball in from the BAFT defence, manages to find Sahariar but his dribble is cut out by the defence and the ball is cleared. A foul on Saul Crespo near the centre circle.
- August 06, 2023 16:5611’
East Bengal back in control of posession after a brief spell of control by Bangladesh Army. The left-wing seems to be the area of action. A cross comes in following a Khabra throw but no serious threat caused.
- August 06, 2023 16:548’
Bangladesh Army with its first attack of the game. A cross from the left-back finds Sazzad but his header was straight at Prabhsukhan.
- August 06, 2023 16:515’ Goal ruled out for handball!
East Bengal progressing up the pitch. Mandar and Khabra playing down the left-wing trying to get the ball early into the box. East Bengal have the ball in the back of the net!! A clear handball from Siverio! Referee shows a yellow card. Was a great cross in from Mandar, but Siverio clearly using his hand to deflect the ball in.
- August 06, 2023 16:472’
East Bengal immediately with control of possession. An early cross into the box from the EBFC right-back but the Bangaldesh Army keeper is upto the task.
- August 06, 2023 16:45Kick-off!
Heavy rain welcomes the teams at the VYBK. East Bengal in its full white kits, while Bangladesh Army are sporting its green kits.
- August 06, 2023 16:37Kick-off nearing!
- August 06, 2023 16:27Durand Cup 2023 - All you need to know
Click on the image for further details.
- August 06, 2023 16:20All set for EBFC vs BAFT!
- August 06, 2023 16:07Lineups out!
East Bengal: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Nishu Kumar, Lalchungnunga, Gursimrat Gill, Mandar Rao Dessai, Harmanjot Khabra (c), Saul Crespo, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Vanlalpeka Guite, Nandhakumar Sekar, Javier Siverio
Bangaldesh Army: Ashraful Islam Rana (GK), Mehedi Hasan (c), Kamrul Islam, Hasan Murad, Mohammad Rakib, Sazzad Hossen, MD Jafar Iqbal, Emtiyaz Raihan, MD Sahariar Emon, MD Ibrahim Khalil, MD Sabbir Hossain
- August 06, 2023 16:00A new season beckons!
- August 06, 2023 15:54East Bengal Durand Cup 2023 squad
Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Kamaljit Singh, Aditya Patra
Defenders: Lalchungnunga, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Nishu Kumar, Tuhin Das, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Mohamad Rakip, Athul Unnikrishnan, Jordan Elsey (Australia), Jose Antonio Pardo Lucas (Spain)
Midfielders: Souvik Chakrabarti, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Vanlalpeka Guite, Gurnaj Singh Grewal, Saul Crespo (Spain), Mobashir Rahman, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Borja Herrera (Spain), Nandhakumar Sekar, Mandar Rao Desai
Forwards: Cleiton Silva (Brazil), Vp Suhair, Javier Siverio (Spain), Jesin Tk
- August 06, 2023 15:50Where can you watch the East Bengal vs Bangladesh Army Durand Cup 2023 match?
- The East Bengal vs Bangladesh Army Durand Cup 2023 match can be watched live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.
- The match can also be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.
- August 06, 2023 15:47When and where is the East Bengal vs Bangladesh Army Durand Cup 2023 match kicking-off?
The East Bengal vs Bangladesh Army Durand Cup 2023 match will kick-off at 4:45 PM on Sunday, August 6 at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.
- August 06, 2023 15:43Preview
“Losers find excuses while the winners find solutions”, head coach Carles Cuadrat gave the message to the East Bengal fans on the eve of his team’s first match of the season, against Bangladesh Army in Durand Cup at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday.
The Spanish tactician who guided Bengaluru FC to the Indian Super League (ISL) title in 2018, is giving the East Bengal supporters hope about turning out a more productive season this time.
“We will be trying to change the dynamics of the club and try to start a new process in East Bengal. The results have not come as per the expectations, but we need a process to build up the side and start winning matches,” Cuadrat said in his first interaction with the media on Saturday.
Read Full preview here - East Bengal head coach Carles Cuadrat assures a new dawn to EBFC fans
- August 06, 2023 15:41The Red and Yellow Brigade are ready!
- August 06, 2023 15:38East Bengal vs Bangladesh Army Live
Stay Tuned for live updates from the 2023 Durand Cup match between East Bengal and Bangladesh Army at the VYBK stadium in Kolkata.
