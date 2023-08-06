East Bengal vs Bangladesh Army LIVE; Durand Cup 2023: Early Siverio goal ruled out; Two headed chances for Bangladesh Army

Preview

“Losers find excuses while the winners find solutions”, head coach Carles Cuadrat gave the message to the East Bengal fans on the eve of his team’s first match of the season, against Bangladesh Army in Durand Cup at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday.

The Spanish tactician who guided Bengaluru FC to the Indian Super League (ISL) title in 2018, is giving the East Bengal supporters hope about turning out a more productive season this time.

“We will be trying to change the dynamics of the club and try to start a new process in East Bengal. The results have not come as per the expectations, but we need a process to build up the side and start winning matches,” Cuadrat said in his first interaction with the media on Saturday.

