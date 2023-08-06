MagazineBuy Print

Punjab FC announces 26-member Durand Cup squad

Punjab FC will be playing its first competitive match after getting promoted to ISL. The team has been practicing in Kolkata ahead of its Durand Cup fixtures.

Published : Aug 06, 2023 18:25 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Luka Majcen will lead Punjab FC for the Durand Cup.
Luka Majcen will lead Punjab FC for the Durand Cup. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Luka Majcen will lead Punjab FC for the Durand Cup. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Punjab FC announced its 26-member squad for the Durand Cup on Sunday, ahead of its opening Group A fixture against Hero ISL Cup winners Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Head coach Staikos Vergetis, has named the squad that has a mix of youth and experience for its Durand Cup debut. The squad includes foreigners Luka Majcen, Juan Mera and Kiran Kumar Lindu who had recently extended their contracts after a successful I-League captain.

READ MORE: Jamshedpur FC signs centre-back Wungngayam Muirang 

The squad also includes all the new Indian signings, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Leon Augustine, Prasanth K. Mohan, Melroy Assisi, Nikhil Prabhu, Tejas Krishna, Nitesh Darjee, Kingslee Fernandes, Samuel Lyngdoh Kynshi, Ricky Shabong and Ranjeet Pandre.

Punjab FC will be playing its first competitive match after getting promoted to ISL. The team has been practicing in Kolkata ahead of its Durand Cup fixtures.

Speaking ahead of their first match in the Durand Cup, Vergetis said, “Our plan is to present one team with a lot of defensive cohesion, a team that will be compact to avoid any possible chances from the opponent. At the same time, we are working on our offensive transitions to have a competitive game against a very strong side in Mohun Bagan.”

Punjab FC Squad
Goalkeepers Kiran Kumar Limbu (Nepal), Ravi Kumar, Ayush Deshwal
Defenders Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Tekcham Abhishek Singh, Nikhil Prabhu, Tejas Krishna, Melroy Assisi, Pramveer, Mohammed Salah, Nitesh Darjee
Midfielders Ricky Shabong, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Ashis Pradhan, Manglenthang Kipgen, Tongbram Maheson Singh, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Kingslee Fernandes, Prasanth K Mohan, Leon Augustine, Samuel Lyngdoh Kynshi, Krishnananda Singh, Juan Mera (Spain)
Forwards Ranjeet Singh Pandre, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Luka Majcen (Slovenia)

