Punjab FC announces 26-member Durand Cup squad

Punjab FC announced its 26-member squad for the Durand Cup on Sunday, ahead of its opening Group A fixture against Hero ISL Cup winners Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Head coach Staikos Vergetis, has named the squad that has a mix of youth and experience for its Durand Cup debut. The squad includes foreigners Luka Majcen, Juan Mera and Kiran Kumar Lindu who had recently extended their contracts after a successful I-League captain.

The squad also includes all the new Indian signings, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Leon Augustine, Prasanth K. Mohan, Melroy Assisi, Nikhil Prabhu, Tejas Krishna, Nitesh Darjee, Kingslee Fernandes, Samuel Lyngdoh Kynshi, Ricky Shabong and Ranjeet Pandre.

Punjab FC will be playing its first competitive match after getting promoted to ISL. The team has been practicing in Kolkata ahead of its Durand Cup fixtures.

Speaking ahead of their first match in the Durand Cup, Vergetis said, “Our plan is to present one team with a lot of defensive cohesion, a team that will be compact to avoid any possible chances from the opponent. At the same time, we are working on our offensive transitions to have a competitive game against a very strong side in Mohun Bagan.”