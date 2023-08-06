Durand Cup 2023: Ramhlunchhunga’s goal earns 1-1 draw for Hyderabad FC against Delhi FC

Newly promoted I–League side Delhi FC held last year’s semifinalists, Hyderabad FC, to a 1-1 draw in a Group E fixture of the Durand Cup being played here at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Sunday.

Himanshu Jangra scored for Delhi in the 6th minute while Ramhlunchhunga equalised for Hyderabad in the second half.

In rainy conditions, Delhi took an early lead in the 6th minute when Bhupinder Singh put in a cross from the right wing which was misjudged by HFC goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh and forward Himanshu Jangra poked it into the empty goal.

Hyderabad got a chance to equalise in the 27th minute through a corner when the ball beat the Delhi defense and found unmarked Aaren D Silva at the far post, but he shot wide.

Jangra forced Singh to make an acrobatic save in the closing stages of the half.

The rain stopped before the start of the second half and conditions became better suited for Hyderabad who began to control the game. Mohammed Yasir and Ramhlunchhunga created problems for the Delhi defense with their pacey runs.

The equaliser came through a corner kick by Ramhlunchhunga which beat everybody inside the box including Delhi FC goalkeeper Pawan Kumar and found the back of the net in the 57th minute.

Himanshu almost got Delhi home in the final minutes when his shot just rolled past the post for the match to end in a draw.

Hyderabad will next face Chennaiyin FC on 10th August while Delhi will be up against Tribhuvan Army FC, Nepal on 9th August. Both matches will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.