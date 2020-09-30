Hazard must prove fitness before playing for Belgium

Injury plagued Eden Hazard will have to play some football for Real Madrid in its next two games or will be left out of Belgium's squad for its three internationals in October, coach Roberto Martinez said on Wednesday.

Hazard, 29, has yet to play this season as he has struggled with an ankle injury and faces a race to be fit for Real's La Liga matches against Real Valladolid on Wednesday and at Levante on Sunday.

“If Eden gets onto the pitch at Real he will join us but if not, then he will stay and train individually in Madrid,” said Martinez as he named a 33-man squad for the trio of matches.

Belgium meets the Ivory Coast in Brussels on October 8 in a friendly and then plays England away on October 11 and Iceland on October 14 in the Nations League.

“We are working closely with Real,” added Martinez about Hazard's recovery from a fracture suffered in February.

“If he is 100 percent fit he will be on the pitch for Real and if he is on the pitch he will come to the national team next week.”

Five players from the country's under-21 team were included in the senior squad for the first time as the coach promised no player would feature in all of the three games.